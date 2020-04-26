Fire crews extinguishe blaze in Bedford caused by barbecue

Send this page to someone via email

Dozens of firefighters were on scene Saturday evening to extinguish a house fire on Keyes Court in Bedford.

Acting district chief Amos Robia of Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency said the blaze began around 8 p.m. and was caused by a barbecue on the back deck of the house.

“When the firefighters pulled up to it, it looked like the house was fully involved and the whole back of the house was on fire,” said Robia.

READ MORE: 4 displaced in New Brunswick house fires: Canadian Red Cross

“So the crews extinguished the fire quickly because if they weren’t as fast as they were the fire probably would have gone up to the roof. It could have been a lot worse.”

Amos said there were no injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

In the meantime, a GoFundMe page has been launched called “Team Reynolds” aimed at helping support the family of the house.

READ MORE: 3 people displaced after fire destroys house in Clementsport, N.S.

“We need to rally and support this dear family. They require immediate funds to help them with basic necessities of clothing, food, personal items, etc.,” the page reads.

“It will take time for the family to sort this tragedy with their insurance company, so let us take away some immediate burden.” The goal of the fundraiser was to raise $10,000, but as of Sunday they’ve raised $19,391.