4 displaced in New Brunswick house fires: Canadian Red Cross

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Four people have been displaced by house fires in communities on opposite sides of New Brunswick.

A woman and two children have been temporarily forced out of their home in Esgenoôpetitj First Nation, located approximately 35 km northeast of Miramichi, N.B.

READ MORE: 3 people displaced after fire destroys house in Clementsport, N.S.

The trio are staying with a relative in the community pending repairs for smoke damage, arranged by the band council.

The Canadian Red Cross says their volunteers are assisting the family with emergency food and clothing purchases. There were no injuries.

A second fire cost a man his mobile home on Saturday afternoon.

The fire occurred in the rural community of Knowlesville, located about 25 km past of Florencville-Bristol, N.B.

Story continues below advertisement

2:19 Tenants left homeless due to fire call on more support Tenants left homeless due to fire call on more support

The man was checked at the scene by paramedics for smoke inhalation but there were no injuries.

Canadian Red Cross volunteers have assisted with emergency lodging and purchases including food and clothing.