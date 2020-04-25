Menu

Crime

Woman arrested for alleged impaired driving after crash on Highway 111: Halifax police

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted April 25, 2020 8:06 am
Halifax Regional Police stand watch at a crime scene in Oct. 2019.
Halifax Regional Police stand watch at a crime scene in Oct. 2019. Alexander Quon/Global News

Halifax Regional Police have arrested a woman for allegedly driving while impaired and crashing her vehicle on Friday night.

Police say that at 9:21 p.m., officers responded a single-vehicle crash in the westbound lane of Highway 111 at the Windmill Road exit in Dartmouth.

READ MORE: RCMP continue search for Irishtown, N.B., man missing since January

The vehicle had rolled over onto its roof in the collision.

An adult woman — the only occupant in the vehicle — was extracted by Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency.

She was not injured in the crash but was examined by Emergency Health Service paramedics at the scene.

Police say that it was raining at the time of the collision but that alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor.

The driver was arrested by Halifax police for impaired driving and charges are expected to be laid.

HRM council to examine crash-prone Dartmouth roundabout
HRM council to examine crash-prone Dartmouth roundabout

Westbound traffic on Highway 111 was reduced to one lane but has since reopened.

Officers say their investigation is in its initial stages and remains ongoing.

