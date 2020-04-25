Menu

Canada

Coronavirus: Trudeau to offer update on Canada’s COVID-19 response

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 25, 2020 7:41 am
Trudeau announces rent relief for small businesses
WATCH: Trudeau announces rent relief for small businesses

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to give an update today on developments in the COVID-19 pandemic.

More deaths in long-term care homes were reported Friday along with new figures detailing how the illness is affecting people and the economy.

Government figures show more than seven million people have applied for the $2,000-a-month Canada Emergency Response Benefit at a cost of $22.4 billion.

READ MORE: Live updates: Coronavirus in Canada

The disease has killed more than 2,300 people across Canada, and more than half were people in care.

Trudeau spoke with provincial and territorial premiers late Friday.

A statement from his office said the premiers acknowledged the importance of reopening the economy with a gradual and phased approach based on advice from public health experts.

First Ministers agreed that protecting the health and safety of all Canadians should remain the top priority while restarting the Canadian economy, a release said.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
