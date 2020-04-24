Man arrested in Greater Victoria after threats made against COVID-19 test facilities

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been arrested in Greater Victoria after he allegedly made threats against COVID-19 testing facilities, police say.

Officers went to various public health facilities across the region on Friday after receiving reports of threats being made over the 811 health phone line.

“Out of an abundance of caution, officers from departments across Greater Victoria attended and spoke with staff at various public health facilities to ensure they were safe,” said a news release.

According to police, no one was injured and there were no additional incidents.

