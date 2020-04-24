Menu

Crime

Man arrested in Greater Victoria after threats made against COVID-19 test facilities

By Richard Zussman Global News
Posted April 24, 2020 6:26 pm
Updated April 24, 2020 7:20 pm
A vehicle goes through a drive-thru COVID-19 test station in Victoria on Monday, March 16, 2020. .
A vehicle goes through a drive-thru COVID-19 test station in Victoria on Monday, March 16, 2020. . Global News

A man has been arrested in Greater Victoria after he allegedly made threats against COVID-19 testing facilities, police say.

Officers went to various public health facilities across the region on Friday after receiving reports of threats being made over the 811 health phone line.

“Out of an abundance of caution, officers from departments across Greater Victoria attended and spoke with staff at various public health facilities to ensure they were safe,” said a news release.

READ MORE: Drive-through coronavirus test clinic up and running in Victoria

 

According to police, no one was injured and there were no additional incidents.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeCoronavirusCOVID-19bc coronavirusArrestsThreatsTestingSaanich policeVictoria Police DepartmentVicPDTesting Centre
