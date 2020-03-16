Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

Drive-through coronavirus test clinic up and running in Victoria

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 16, 2020 8:12 pm
A vehicle goes through a drive-thru COVID-19 test station in Victoria on Monday, March 16, 2020. .
A vehicle goes through a drive-thru COVID-19 test station in Victoria on Monday, March 16, 2020. . Global News

An appointment-only drive-through testing clinic is up and running in Victoria, as the province seeks to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Eight cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, have been confirmed on Vancouver Island. The total in B.C. is 103 cases as of Monday morning, with four deaths.

In a media release on Friday, Island Health said it had opened a testing clinic on a referral-only basis.

READ MORE: B.C. urges U.S. citizens to stay away as province records 3 new coronavirus deaths

 

Anyone experiencing symptoms such as a fever, dry cough or difficulty breathing should phone the 811 HealthLinkBC line or their doctor, said Island Health, and they will direct you to the drive-through clinic to book an appointment if needed.

B.C. Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry confirms 30 new COVID-19 cases on Monday
B.C. Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry confirms 30 new COVID-19 cases on Monday

READ MORE: Non-essential dental services paused after COVID-19 cases linked to Vancouver dental conference

Story continues below advertisement

Health Minister Adrian Dix has said health authorities would each roll out their own testing clinics in the coming days, but he stressed that they will not be open to the public on a drop-in basis.

Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart on response to coronavirus outbreak
Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart on response to coronavirus outbreak

” “It’s not for everybody and it would not be useful for people who are not symptomatic to have tests at all,” he said.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Monday that even people returning from other countries with mild symptoms may not need to be tested, and should instead remain at home in self-isolation. Further information for these patients is expected in the coming days.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: B.C. municipalities closing community centres and other civic facilities

 

Officials have said testing will focus on people linked to existing clusters of cases, people in hospitals, health-care staff, and people linked to long-term care homes, along with anyone who exhibits serious symptoms.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Covid19bc coronavirusCOVIDCoronavirus TestCOVID-19 testbc coronavirus testbc coronavirus testingdrive thru covid testdrive-thru coronavirus testvancouver island coronavirus testvictoria coronavirus test
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.