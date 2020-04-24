Reservations to Saskatchewan’s provincial park campsites to begin May 4

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan residents and visitors will be able to reserve a spot at a provincial park campsite as of May 4 while camping becomes available on June 1.

The Saskatchewan Provincial Parks Campsite Reservation Launch is part of phase one in the province’s plan to reopen the economy.

“While the reservation launch was initially delayed due to COVID-19, we are pleased to cautiously open for the 2020 camping season,” said Gene Makowsky, Parks, Culture and Sport Minister and Minister Responsible for Tourism Saskatchewan.

READ MORE: Summer in Saskatchewan will be like no other in recent memory due to coronavirus

“We are looking forward to welcoming visitors back to our parks, where they can naturally physical distance and enjoy the outdoors. However, campers should be aware of numerous restrictions and understand that at least at first, camping will look different this year.”

Story continues below advertisement

May 4 not only marks the beginning camping reservations, but parks will also be open to vehicle traffic to allow activities such as angling, hiking and biking.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The province said park users will still be required to follow physical distancing rules and encouraging people to be mindful while on docks, trails and in the parks.

To begin, the province said campgrounds will be open to 50 per cent capacity. That means only every other campsite will be available for booking.

The reservation schedule is listed below.

Monday, May 4: Seasonal campsites across provincial parks*

Wednesday, May 6: Pike Lake, The Battlefords, Narrow Hills, Blackstrap

Thursday, May 7: Bronson Forest, Meadow Lake, Makwa Lake, Lac La Ronge

Friday, May 8: Saskatchewan Landing, Douglas, Danielson

Monday, May 11: Buffalo Pound, Rowan’s Ravine, Echo Valley, Crooked Lake

Tuesday, May 12: Cypress Hills

Wednesday, May 13: Duck Mountain, Good Spirit Lake, Greenwater Lake

Thursday, May 14: Candle Lake, Great Blue Heron, Moose Mountain

Reservations can be made at https://saskparks.goingtocamp.com or by calling 1-855-737-7275 beginning at 7 a.m.

1:35 Medical services, recreation to resume in Saskatchewan Medical services, recreation to resume in Saskatchewan

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Story continues below advertisement

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.