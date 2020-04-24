Community, at-home COVID-19 testing introduced for those vulnerable in Oxford County, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Oxford County Paramedic Services has introduced a new program aimed at supporting those experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, but may not have the ability to access an assessment centre.

They have launched a community-based assessment and testing program for the novel coronavirus, which will see trained paramedics test individuals in the community by going to where they are, instead of having them visit an assessment centre.

“Palliative care patients, members of the community that might be homeless, and [those] in retirement homes, long-term care and group home patients that might not have the mobility or transportation to get to an assessment centre [are] eligible,” paramedic Chief Ben Addley told 980 CFPL Friday afternoon.

According to a statement released by Oxford County Friday, residents can access the program by referral after an initial assessment by a primary health-care provider, Southwestern Public Health or the Woodstock Hospital COVID-19 Assessment Centre after first completing a self-assessment online.

Once clients are referred to the program, “they will be contacted by Oxford County Paramedics to outline next steps in the process and to arrange an at-home testing appointment where a sample will be collected,” according to the statement.

The statement added paramedics will arrive wearing the necessary personal protective equipment to conduct testing.

Addley said one of the goals of the program is ensuring anyone who requires testing receives it.

“If we’re missing a [portion] of those who [require testing], then there’s a good chance proper protocols are not being followed with regards to isolation, or they may even miss the opportunity to get the care that they need, and that could lead to larger community spread.”

Addley said another goal is to not bring the vulnerable population into the assessment centre.

“We know that elderly and immunocompromised individuals are at higher risk, and this allows us to leave them in their residents and come out to them and test them, rather than bringing them out into the assessment centre where they’re going to have more interactions and contact with others.”

Currently, Addley says the program is running with one paramedic for 12 hours daily.

He says the program may expand if the need for more community testing increases.

Results may take up to 10 days for processing, and only those with positive test results will be contacted, according to Oxford County’s statement.

Everyone who gets tested will be able to track their results online.

According to health officials, 17 active cases remain in Oxford County as of Friday, including four each in Blandford-Blenheim and Woodstock.