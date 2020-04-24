Calgary police search for person who may have information on Pineridge homicide

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are looking for a 37-year-old man they believe may have information on a deadly shooting in the Pineridge neighbourhood late last month.

At 1 a.m. on March 30, police were called to the 5700 block of 18 Avenue N.E., for reports of gunshots. Aaron Elliot Castle, 39, was found dead at the scene.

On Friday, police said they now believe Dwayne Soroka, of Calgary, may have information on the case. He is described as approximately six feet tall with a medium build, brown eyes and a shaved head. Soroka is wanted on several unrelated warrants in Calgary and the surrounding area, police said.

Police previously put out a call to locate two other people who they believed had information on the homicide. In an update Friday afternoon, officers said both have since come forward to speak to investigators and are no longer being sought.

Anyone with information about Soroka’s whereabouts is asked to contact the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or the Homicide Unit Tip Line at 403-428-8877. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.