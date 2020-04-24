Police officers in Okanagan wearing red to remember fallen constable, other Nova Scotia shooting victims

Send this page to someone via email

Police officers throughout the Okanagan are wearing red to remember fellow RCMP member Heidi Stevenson and other victims in last weekend’s mass shooting in Nova Scotia.

On its Twitter account, Kelowna RCMP posted a photo of an officer wearing a red undershirt as part of the social trend #WearRedFriday.

Also, B.C. Southeast RCMP posted a photo of an officer in red serge standing beside a small table with a Nova Scotia flag draped over it. On the table was a setting for one, along with a Mountie hat, a candle and a single rose in a clear glass vase.

.@KelownaRCMP #WearRedFriday to honour fallen member Cst. Heidi Stevenson and the other innocent victims of the tragic Nova Scotia shooting. #NovaScotiaStrong #RCMPNeverForget pic.twitter.com/HIq60QMekZ — Kelowna RCMP (@KelownaRCMP) April 24, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP said Stevenson was killed on Sunday while protecting others during an active shooter incident.

They added that she graduated from RCMP Depot in February 1996 and that she spent most of her career in Nova Scotia, along with serving three years with the RCMP’s famed Musical Ride.

2:11 Nova Scotia shooting: Trudeau says Ottawa must examine RCMP response Nova Scotia shooting: Trudeau says Ottawa must examine RCMP response

“The RCMP is a family, and we have lost one of our own. Every RCMP employee in Nova Scotia and across the country feels the loss,” police said in a press release.

“We are grieving with Const. Stevenson’s family and will continue to support them in the days, weeks and months ahead. A small, private funeral is being planned by Const. Stevenson’s family and a more formal celebration of life with a full regimental component will happen when it is safe to do so.

Story continues below advertisement

“Our employees and communities across the province are finding their own ways to honour her memory.”

It added that messages of condolence can be sent here.

1:32 Nova Scotia shooting: Gunman’s attack on girlfriend may have been ‘trigger point’ ahead of mass shooting Nova Scotia shooting: Gunman’s attack on girlfriend may have been ‘trigger point’ ahead of mass shooting