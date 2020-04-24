McVeety School students in Regina receive special visit from teachers: ‘We miss them’

Send this page to someone via email

Students from Marion McVeety School got a special visit from their favourite teachers on Friday, as classes remain cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Staff decorated their vehicles with heartfelt messages and drove around the city visiting students at their homes.

Teachers from Marion McVeety School in Regina provided special visits to their students on Friday.

“We are doing a staff car parade. We got all of our students’ addresses and are driving around and waving to them and giving them books,” said Anessa Eckert, Marion McVeety School Pre-Kindergarten teacher.

With the Saskatchewan government mandating school to cancel in-person classes in March, teachers thought this would be a good way to stay connected to students.

Teachers from Marion McVeety School in Regina provided special visits to their students on Friday, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to keep them separated.

“We believe it is so important. Especially in our school because we have such a good relationship with our students and we wanted to give back to them any way we could,” Eckert said.

“It’s one thing to see your teacher in a video on a screen, but to actually wave at them and give them a book, it just meant so much to us. We miss them, so getting to see them is like nothing else.”

And the students are just as happy as the teachers.

“They’re so pumped; we feel like celebrities.” Tweet This

Eckert said: “They are so excited to see us, they miss us too and we miss them. Everybody misses everybody.”

Students were just as excited to see the teachers.

Eckert said the teachers planned on visiting students from 10:30 a.m. until at least 12 p.m., and they didn’t stop until everyone was visited.

