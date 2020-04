Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia RCMP are responding to unconfirmed reports of shots being fired.

Police are on scene at Haliburton Heights in Hammonds Plains, N.S.

Global News has confirmed that several police vehicles are on Leeward Avenue.

Details are limited at this time.

They are asking residents in the area to stay inside.

— More to come

