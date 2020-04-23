6 former Nova Scotia premiers issue joint statement of support for province

Send this page to someone via email

Six former premiers have issued a joint statement in support of the province as it continues to mourn the worst mass shooting in Canadian history while under a state of emergency due to COVID-19.

The open letter, published by former premier Darrell Dexter on Thursday, is signed by Roger Bacon, premier from 1990 to 1991; Donald Cameron, premier from 1991 to 1993; Russell MacLellan, premier from 1997 to 1999; John Hamm, premier from 1999 to 2006; Rodney MacDonald, premier from 2006 to 2009; and Dexter, premier from 2009 to 2013.

The group represents all three parties in Nova Scotia’s legislature: NDP, Liberal and Progressive Conservative.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with you during these difficult times as our hearts weigh heavy for the victims, their families and the communities involved in the tragic events of recent days,” the letter reads.

Over Saturday and Sunday, 22 people were killed, along with the 51-year-old gunman, during a series of shootings that spanned 16 crime scenes across Nova Scotia.

The letter from the former premiers offers support for the “brave men and women in uniform” as well as all Nova Scotians “on the front lines doing their part to fight the coronavirus.”

The province declared a state of emergency last month in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The open letter also says that they support the efforts of current Premier Stephen McNeil, other members of the legislature and the province’s chief medical officer health.

“We believe in Nova Scotia and we believe in you,” the letter concludes.