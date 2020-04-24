2 sent to hospital after Mercedes-Benz strikes deer on Hwy. 401 near Belleville: OPP

Two people were taken to hospital after the vehicle they were travelling in struck a deer on Highway 401 near Belleville, OPP said.
In a tweet around 8:20 a.m., OPP East Region said the driver and passenger in a car were taken to hospital with minor injuries after colliding with a deer in the westbound lanes near Wallbridge Loyalist Road, just a few kilometres west of Belleville.
Quinte West OPP and Hastings-Quinte Paramedic Services went to the scene.
The windshield of the Mercedes-Benz sustained significant damage in the collision.
OPP say motorists are reminded, “don’t veer for deer.”
Police did not provide a status on the animal.
COVID-19 restrictions on human movement may be responsible for increased sightings of wildlife
