2 sent to hospital after Mercedes-Benz strikes deer on Hwy. 401 near Belleville: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Two people were taken to hospital after the vehicle they were travelling in struck a deer on Highway 401 near Belleville, OPP said.

In a tweet around 8:20 a.m., OPP East Region said the driver and passenger in a car were taken to hospital with minor injuries after colliding with a deer in the westbound lanes near Wallbridge Loyalist Road, just a few kilometres west of Belleville.

Quinte West OPP and Hastings-Quinte Paramedic Services went to the scene.

The windshield of the Mercedes-Benz sustained significant damage in the collision.

#QWOPP on scene at a single vehicle collision HWY 401 W/B at Wallbridge Loyalist Rd @quintewest – Driver & passenger transported to hospital via @HQPSParamedics with minor injuries after colliding with a deer. Motorists are reminded “Don’t Veer for Deer” – ^do pic.twitter.com/Vjef1rH8Mr — OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) April 24, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

OPP say motorists are reminded, “don’t veer for deer.”

Police did not provide a status on the animal.

2:14 COVID-19 restrictions on human movement may be responsible for increased sightings of wildlife COVID-19 restrictions on human movement may be responsible for increased sightings of wildlife