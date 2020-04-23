Insane Clown Posse sanely cancels ‘Gathering of the Juggalos’ due to coronavirus pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

The rap-metal duo known as the Insane Clown Posse is doing the sane thing and cancelling its upcoming “Gathering of the Juggalos” for the first time after 20 years amid concern about the spread of the coronavirus.

The horror clown-inspired duo from Detroit say they didn’t want to put anyone at risk by pressing forward with the event, which had been slated for Aug. 5 to 8 in Garrettsville, Ohio.

The long-running festival reportedly draws about 10,000 fans of the band, called “Juggalos,” each year. These fans paint their face like monstrous clowns and indulge in rowdy celebration throughout the weekend-long annual festival.

“It is with a heavy heart we announce that due to the COVID-19 outbreak, we have no choice but to postpone the Gathering until next year,” the duo of Violent J and Shaggy 2 Dope wrote in a statement on Twitter.

They say they made the decision in collaboration with the venue hosting the event.

“We REFUSE to risk even ONE Juggalo life by hosting a Gathering during these troubling times,” the Posse wrote in their statement.

The Insane Clown Posse were slated to headline the festival, which included several other bands under the Psychopathic Records label.

The band is just the latest act to cancel its summer plans due to the outbreak, which has essentially shuttered all live music events in North America.

“We will endure this together as a Family,” the band wrote. “The Gathering of the Juggalos will return in 2021 stronger, bigger, and better than ever!”

