Canada

Coronavirus: Barrie Transit extends free service until end of May

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted April 23, 2020 3:00 pm
According to city officials, free transit lets riders board the bus from the back door, which limits the contact between drivers and patrons.
According to city officials, free transit lets riders board the bus from the back door, which limits the contact between drivers and patrons. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

In response to the novel coronavirus pandemic, Barrie Transit has extended its free service until May 31.

From Monday to Saturday, buses will continue to run hourly from about 5:30 a.m. to 12:30 a.m., and on Sundays, from about 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The downtown bus terminal will remain closed until further notice.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Barrie offers relief on city water bills amid COVID-19 crisis

According to city officials, free transit lets riders board the bus from the back door, which limits the contact between drivers and patrons.

“To further encourage physical distancing, every other seat is taped off and buses are limited to no more than 15 passengers,” officials say.

Barrie Transit has been offering free service since March 20.

