Peterborough man, 18, charged with assault after leading police on foot pursuit

A Peterborough man has been arrested and charged with assault and resisting lawful arrest following an incident in the downtown area on Wednesday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 11:10 a.m. a man assaulted a known man outside a residence. Police say a motorist stopped to ask if the victim needed assistance, at which point the suspect fled the area on foot. The victim was taken to hospital.

Officers attended the scene and around 12:45 p.m. they visited the man’s residence, where they attempted to place him under arrest. However, police allege the man fled the area on foot and a foot chase ensued.

Additional officers were dispatched to the area, established a containment perimeter and conducted a K9 search for the man, police said.

He was found hiding near a Bethune Street home and again fled on foot, police allege.

Around 1:20 p.m., officers located and arrested him in a parking lot in the area of Bethune and Wolfe streets.

Randy Arthur McPhee, 18, of Park Street North, was arrested and charged with assault and resisting lawful arrest.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on July 22, police said.

