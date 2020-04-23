3 arrested following drug trafficking investigation in Hiawatha First Nation: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Three people face charges following an investigation into drug trafficking in Hiawatha First Nation.

According to Peterborough County OPP, investigators on Tuesday seized cocaine, percocets, cash, drug paraphernalia and a loaded rifle as part of an investigation into alleged drug trafficking in the First Nation located 20 kilometres south of Peterborough.

The investigation led to the arrest of three people.

Catherine Gladwin, 59, of Hiawatha First Nation, and Terina Tugwell, 31, of Peterborough, were both charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition.

Gladwin was also charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm. Tugwell was additionally charged with possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order

Francesco Vommaro, 40, of Montreal, Quebec was charged with two counts of possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine, opioid) and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

OPP say the three accused were released and are scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on June 11.

