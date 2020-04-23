Menu

Crime

3 arrested following drug trafficking investigation in Hiawatha First Nation: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 23, 2020 10:20 am
Updated April 23, 2020 10:24 am
This Aug. 15, 2017, file photo shows an arrangement of pills of the opioid oxycodone-acetaminophen, also known as Percocet. Three people have been arrested in connection to drug trafficking in Hiawatha First Nation.
This Aug. 15, 2017, file photo shows an arrangement of pills of the opioid oxycodone-acetaminophen, also known as Percocet. Three people have been arrested in connection to drug trafficking in Hiawatha First Nation. The Canadian Press file

Three people face charges following an investigation into drug trafficking in Hiawatha First Nation.

According to Peterborough County OPP, investigators on Tuesday seized cocaine, percocets, cash, drug paraphernalia and a loaded rifle as part of an investigation into alleged drug trafficking in the First Nation located 20 kilometres south of Peterborough.

READ MORE: Hiawatha First Nation chief says checkpoint aims to keep residents safe, cottagers away

The investigation led to the arrest of three people.

Catherine Gladwin, 59, of Hiawatha First Nation, and Terina Tugwell, 31, of Peterborough, were both charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition.

Gladwin was also charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm. Tugwell was additionally charged with possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order

Story continues below advertisement

Francesco Vommaro, 40, of Montreal, Quebec was charged with two counts of possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine, opioid) and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

OPP say the three accused were released and are scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on June 11.

