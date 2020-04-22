Ben Bujold now officially a London Knight

Send this page to someone via email

The London Knights announced the signing of their first-round pick in the 2020 OHL Priority Selection in a statement Wednesday afternoon.

Sixteen-year-old Ben Bujold of Richmond, Ont., agreed to an OHL standard players agreement.

Bujold spent last season with the Kanata Lasers, the same team that London’s 2019 first-round selection, Stuart Rolofs played for prior to joining the Knights.

The six-foot, 165-pound centre led the Lasers in assists with 37 and was second in team scoring as he posted 18 goals and 55 points in 43 games. Bujold also played in the Hockey Eastern Ontario AAA All-Star game.

London general manager Mark Hunter stated that Bujold impressed Knights scouts this season.

“He brings a strong 200-foot game and offensive creativity to the organization and we look forward to watching his continued development.”

Knights associate general manager Rob Simpson describes Bujold as a player that is “quick and fast and always has the puck on his stick. His work ethic is exceptional and he can make plays.”

980 CFPL colour commentator Jim Van Horne believes London fans can think back to some of the qualities a player like former Knights captain Chris Tierney brought to the ice when they picture the kind of player Bujold could develop into. Tierney currently plays just a little farther east from Bujold’s hometown as a member of the Ottawa Senators.

There is a chance that at some point Bujold could be reunited with a former Lasers teammate, the son of Ottawa Senators head coach D.J. Smith. The Knights selected Colton Smith 25th overall in this year’s Priority Selection. The two spent much of 2019-20 on the same line in Kanata.

London has announced that Bujold will wear number 71 with the Knights.

Since 2000, that number has been worn by Chris Tierney, Robbie Colangelo, Phil Varone and most recently by Dalton Duhart.

Note: The University of New Brunswick has announced that former Knights forward Jason Willms is part of their 2020 recruiting class. London acquired the overage forward from the Barrie Colts at the 2020 OHL trade deadline.

