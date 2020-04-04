Menu

Sports

OHL holds virtual draft amidst coronavirus pandemic

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted April 4, 2020 9:15 am
Updated April 4, 2020 9:16 am
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 OHL Draft is being held entirely online.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 OHL Draft is being held entirely online.

The Ontario Hockey League‘s 2020 draft began Saturday morning like no other, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

League officials, team owners and general managers have been forced to conduct the entire draft online as they adhere to government and public health recommendations to practice physical distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

With the first overall pick in the 2020 OHL draft, the North Bay Battalion selected defenceman Ty Nelson from the Toronto Jr. Canadiens.

The Niagara IceDogs held the second overall pick, with Sarnia, Sault Ste. Marie and Kingston rounding out the top five.

The Hamilton Bulldogs selected defenceman Jorian Donovan from the Kanata Lasers with the sixth overall selection.

READ MORE: David Branch on cancelling the Memorial Cup: ‘We had to respond in the right way’

The first three rounds of the OHL Draft is being broadcast on the league’s YouTube channel.

The first three rounds of the OHL Draft is being broadcast on the league's YouTube channel.

 

