Province, Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation agree on new 4-year contract

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

The Saskatchewan government and the union representing teachers in the province have reached a tentative deal on a new four-year contract.

The province says it includes raises of two per cent in the second, third and fourth years.

Teachers had sought increases of eight per cent over three years — two per cent, three per cent and three per cent.

“This tentative agreement balances our respect and appreciation for teachers with the fiscal realities of the province,” Education Minister Gordon Wyant said on Wednesday.

“The terms of our offer mean that Saskatchewan teachers will have stability for years to come and be paid at five per cent above the western Canadian average.”

No other contract details have been released.

Story continues below advertisement

The Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) has not yet commented.

The contract will now go to the province’s 13,000 teachers for ratification.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan government increases wage offer to teachers

Teachers have been without a contract since their last one expired on Aug. 31, 2019.

The two sides have been locked in a bitter contract dispute, with an impasse reached over class size and composition.

The STF wanted the issue to be part of contract negotiations, while the government said it is beyond the scope of collective bargaining.

Teachers voted 90.2 per cent in favour of job action and on March 12, withdrew all voluntary and extracurricular services.

Schools in the province were ordered closed indefinitely as of March 20 due to the coronavirus pandemic.