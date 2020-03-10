Saskatchewan teachers’ sanctions being felt across the province

Send this page to someone via email

The impacts are being felt across the province after the Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation announced Monday that teachers would be withdrawing all voluntary and extracurricular services as of Thursday.

The Saskatchewan High Schools Athletic Association (SHSAA) is cancelling its basketball playoffs if the STF’s sanctions are not lifted by 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The SHSAA said playoffs rely heavily on teacher involvement and wouldn’t be able to operate without them.

“It will be most unfortunate if the two sides cannot come to an arrangement that will allow the sanctions to be lifted,” SHSAA’s executive director Lyle McKellar wrote in a media release.

“Approximately 1700 students and 300 coaches would be impacted by the cancellation as will several other organizations and entities that are involved with SHSAA and the hosting of basketball playoffs.”

Story continues below advertisement

Other extra-curricular activities being cancelled across school boards include practices, games, tournaments, drama and music-related activities along with all school clubs.

The STF said teachers will also report to school and provide service no more than 15 minutes before the start of the school day. They will leave 15 minutes after class ends.

Supervision at recess, lunch and on the bus will take place within that time frame.

READ MORE: Teacher job action still a possibility as Saskatchewan education minister offers more resources

Bus pickup and drop-off times will also be restricted to 15 minutes before and after school.

Harbour Landing Village in Regina reported it is cancelling its bus transportation services until further notice, claiming it does not have the staff or vehicles to keep the service going.

Four schools transport kids back and forth to and from the childcare centre in Harbour Landing Village.

The STF announced its sanctions after contract talks between the federation and the government stalled this week.

Students from Regina and area are rallying outside the Saskatchewan legislative building on Friday over what they believe is a “lack of action” from the government.

Some students are arriving as early as 8:30 a.m.

Story continues below advertisement

-With files from David Giles and Anna McMillan.