Saskatchewan teachers announce sanctions, withdrawing voluntary and extracurricular services

The Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) is taking action against the government over stalled contract talks.

The STF announced Monday teachers are withdrawing all voluntary and extracurricular services starting Thursday, March 12.

“It is extremely frustrating that government admits there is a problem but refuses to address it,” said STF president Patrick Maze.

“Students are paying the price. Teachers have made it clear that securing adequate classroom resources for students is worth fighting for.”

The STF said teachers will also report to school and provide service no more than 15 minutes before the start of the school day.

They will not stay later than 15 minutes at the end of the school day.

The STF said teachers will continue to supervise students at recess, lunch and bus supervision within start and end timeframes.

The Saskatchewan government has not responded to the sanctions announcement.

“We recognize this causes uncertainty, disappointment and frustration for students, parents and teachers,” Maze said.

“We had all hoped to avoid this situation. We ask for continued support in urging government to fix the problems its underfunding has created for students across the province.”

The STF said the sanctions will remain in place until further notice.

In February, teachers voted 90 per cent in favour of job action after contract talks reached an impasse.

The STF said an impasse was reached in negotiations over class size and composition, adding it needs to be part of the contract talks.

The government said the issue should not be discussed at the bargaining table.

The parties met with a conciliation board in January in an effort to find common ground to move the talks forward.

The STF said no progress was made over four days spent in conciliation, leading to the sanctions vote.

In a report released on Feb. 13, the board said class size and composition should not be part of the current contract negotiations.

More to come …