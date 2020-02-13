Saskatchewan government, teachers at a gridlock over pay and class size: Board

Send this page to someone via email

A key stumbling block in stalled contract talks between the Saskatchewan government and teachers in the province is class size and composition.

In a report released Thursday, the Conciliation Board said it should not be part of the current round of contract negotiations.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan teachers voting whether to take job action

Education Minister Gordon Wyant has stated class size and composition should not be discussed at the bargaining table and instead be addressed by a committee tasked with the issue.

The Saskatchewan Teachers’ Association (STF) says it needs to be addressed in bargaining.

The board said the two sides are currently too far apart on the issue to reach an agreement on the teacher’s concerns.

“It is clear to the conciliation board that class size and composition are important issues for the education sector, for government, for local school boards, for the STF and for individual teachers,” the report said.

Story continues below advertisement

“What is contentious is the role, if any, that provincial collective bargaining should play in addressing these matters.

“Here the parties do not agree on their legal obligations to bargain.”

The board urged Wyant, the STF and the Saskatchewan School Boards Association to meet within the next four weeks to discuss the issue.

Wyant said he is encouraged and wants the parties to get back to the bargaining table.

“We recognize that the issue of class size and composition needs to be dealt with collaboratively and the conciliation report reflects that,” he said in a statement.

“We are encouraged that the GTBC offer is very close to what the conciliation board has now recommended.”

The STF has not yet responded to the recommendations contained in the report.

The board also made salary increase recommendations.

It recommended salary increases of one per cent in the first year, and two per cent increases in each of the next two years of a three-year contract.

The board said that falls in line with recent increases for Saskatchewan public wage settlements.

Story continues below advertisement

The province offered one-time extra $1,500 payment funded from the teacher’s health plan in the first year of the contract, followed by two per cent raises in 2020 and 2021.

The teachers’ bargaining committee is seeking a pay hike of eight per cent over three years — two per cent, three per cent and three per cent.

The two sides met with the board between Jan. 20–24.

READ MORE: STF considers next move after conciliation talks fail with government

The STF said it saw no progress during the four days of conciliation talks and teachers voted Feb. 10–11 on whether to take job action.

Results are expected to be released by the end of February.

STF president Patrick Maze said he intends to discuss the results with Wyant to see if a deal can be struck.