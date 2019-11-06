Classroom crowding strategy to be included in Sask. 2020/21 budget

Send this page to someone via email

A committee tasked with figuring out ways to address capacity challenges in classrooms will have their recommendations included in the next provincial budget.

Issues around crowded classrooms and increasingly diverse student needs have been a major classroom concern in recent years.

For the first time ever, classroom size and composition was listed as the main issue, along with pay, by members of the Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) ahead of entering contract talks with the province.

Education Minister Gordon Wyant said that he does not want classroom size and composition discussed as a bargaining table issue, instead pitching a committee that will come up with recommendations from the province.

Now, the minister has revealed details of what this committee will look like. It will have nine members; four from the ministry, one from the STF, one from the Saskatchewan School Boards

Association, an academic leader, a professional staff member and a parent.

Their mandate will be to review class size, student demographics/class composition trends in Saskatchewan’s pre-K-Grade 12 institutions.

This information will form the basis for a report on best practices from other jurisdictions. This report will also include recommendations, with the goal of implementing them in the final provincial budget before the 2020 election.

According to the province, this committee will have their first meeting by the end of November, and deliver their findings in spring 2020.

