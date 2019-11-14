Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation says contract talks at an impasse

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) has declared an impasse in its contract negotiations with the province.

The STF said they have not seen any progress in their two key issues: class size/composition and teacher salaries.

“Teachers have told us addressing the significant and complex challenges in classrooms is as important as salary,” STF president Patrick Maze said in a statement.

“Not only is the recent class size and composition committee announced by the minister a deliberate attempt to undermine the collective bargaining process, the committee as proposed falls short in terms of structure, authority and accountability.”

Education Minister Gordon Wyant previously said he does not want to discuss classroom size and composition at the bargaining table. Instead, the ministry is in the process of developing a committee to examine the issue and come up with recommendations to be put in the 2020-21 provincial budget.

The STF was offered a seat at this committee table, but declined. The STF’s position is that having standards for class size and composition is the only way to ensure accountability.

Heading into the bargaining process, the STF polled their membership on what their biggest issues were. Maze said this was the first time an issue (class size and composition) ever tied salary as the biggest concern heading into contract talks.

On the salary side, the province pitched a one-time extra $1,500 payment for teachers in the first year of the contract, followed by two per cent raises in 2020 and 2021. The STF is asking for a two per cent raise in 2019 and three per cent raises in 2020 and 2021.

With the impasse declared, the STF said their bargaining unit has requested that the Educational Relations Board establish a conciliation board to help reach a new collective bargaining agreement.

