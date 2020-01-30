Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation mulls sanctions after contract talks break down

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) is contemplating its next steps after contract talks with the province broke down.

The STF said on Jan. 24 that no progress was made during the four days spent in conciliation between the Teachers’ Bargaining Committee (TBC) and the Government-Trustee Bargaining Committee (GTBC).

STF president Patrick Maze said a sanctions vote has been endorsed by the executive.

“Our members have been clear: class complexity and salary are the two most important issues,” Maze said Thursday in a statement.

“Taking a sanctions vote is not a decision taken lightly; however, after nine months of bargaining, government has been unwilling to negotiate class complexity or move from its original salary offer.”

A vote will take place on Feb. 10 and 11, with the results expected later in the month.

The STF said the bargaining committee will determine the form of any sanctions if there is a vote in favour of taking such action. It has not said what those possible sanctions might be.

The Teachers’ Bargaining Committee is seeking a pay hike of eight per cent over three years — two per cent, three per cent and three per cent — after teachers went two years without a salary increase.

The province has pitched a one-time extra $1,500 payment funded from the teacher’s health plan in the first year of the contract, followed by two per cent raises in 2020 and 2021.

The STF also wants to address classroom size and composition at the bargaining table, but the Saskatchewan government instead said those issues need be addressed through a committee.

The province has since formed a committee tasked with addressing classroom size and composition.

The STF was offered a seat on the committee but declined. Maze has said that he sees it as bad faith bargaining as the STF wants the discussion to be part of the bargaining process.

The current STF contract expired on August 31, 2019.