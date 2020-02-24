Saskatchewan teachers vote 90 per cent in favour of job action

Send this page to someone via email

Teachers in Saskatchewan have voted for job action after contract talks with the province reached an impasse.

The Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) said 90.2 per cent voted in favour of sanctions following voting on Feb. 10 and 11.

READ MORE: STF not bargaining until Saskatchewan government changes position

While no job action has been announced, the STF said it could take a variety of forms, from withdrawing teacher’s volunteer time for extracurricular activities to a full-scale strike.

“We know it creates uncertainty for students, parents and teachers alike,” STF president Patrick Maze said Monday in a statement.

“Teachers want to be in the classroom with their students; however, they know students are not getting what they need and are determined to use the tools at their disposal to ensure resources are available. That’s what students and parents want, too.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Saskatchewan government has not yet responded to the latest developments.

The STF said an impasse was reached in negotiations over class size and composition, adding it needs to be part of the contract talks.

The government said the issue should not be discussed at the bargaining table.

The parties met with a Conciliation Board in January in an effort to find common ground to move the talks forward.

The STF said no progress was made over the four-days spent in conciliation, leading to the sanctions vote.

In a report released on Feb. 13, the board said class size and composition should not be part of the current contract negotiations.

Education Minister Gordon Wyant has struck a task force to look into the issue. The STF was offered a seat on the committee but refused to take part.

Maze said there’s nothing preventing the government from bargaining the issue, “other than a lack of political will.”

“Saskatchewan teachers have demonstrated their collective resolve and commitment to ensure students have access to the supports they need. Chronic underfunding has created a crisis in Saskatchewan schools that can’t go on any longer.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Conciliation Board recommended the STF, Wyant and the Saskatchewan School Boards Association meet within four weeks of the release of its report to discuss steps to immediately “support students and teachers in the classroom.”

Maze said the meeting is taking place on Feb. 25.

READ MORE: STF considers next move after conciliation talks fail with government

The board also recommended salary increases of five per cent over three years — one per cent in the first year and two per cent in each of the next two years — saying it falls in line with recent Saskatchewan public wage settlements.

Teachers are seeking increases of eight per cent over three years — two per cent, three per cent and three per cent.

The government offered a one-time payment of $1,500 in the first year funded from the teacher’s health plan followed by two per cent increases in 2021 and 2022.

None of the Conciliation Board recommendations are binding.

The latest STF contract expired on Aug. 31, 2019.