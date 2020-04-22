Iowa woman sews masks, hangs them on ‘giving tree’ during coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

Christmas came early for the community of Lisbon, Iowa — even during the coronavirus pandemic.

While the virus hasn’t been an easy circumstance, some peoples’ acts of kindness are brightening up the days.

Deb Siggins, 55, has been hard at work sewing face masks for those in need. The US Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommends wearing cloth masks to stop the virus from spreading.

Maintaining social distancing protocol, Siggins has hung her colourful and practical creations on a tree near her home so whoever needs one can grab one, CNN reports.

“My goal was to do 100 for the hospital, but then my friends and family wanted some and it just snowballed,” Siggins told the publication. “It went crazy, I’m getting so many requests from everywhere to the point where I can’t keep up.”

She first got the idea when a local hospital, UnityPoint St. Luke’s, put a call out for donations in late March, per Good Morning America (GMA).

After finishing her first batch and donating it to the hospital, she just kept going and now has a mask count of 400.

“I just felt like [my sewing] is a gift that I could put it towards other people because it’s a gift that God has given me,” she told GMA.

The tree that she and her husband decorate for holidays has now become “the giving tree” during the pandemic.

“It was really cool to see people driving up, grabbing a mask and leaving,” she said. “It’s been a hit.”

Siggins is always replenishing the tree with new masks, and doesn’t plan to stop anytime soon.

“[I’ll] keep doing it until the need isn’t needed anymore.”

