City of Kawartha Lakes man, 57, charged with second-degree murder near Omemee

A City of Kawartha Lakes man has been charged with second-degree murder following an altercation at a home near Omemee, Ont., on Tuesday.

According to OPP, officers responded to a 911 call at a home on Valley Road on Tuesday afternoon.

There, they found the body of a deceased man outside.

On Wednesday, the victim was identified as Glen Mark, 73.

The OPP’s canine unit and emergency response team located and arrested a suspect.

On Wednesday, OPP stated Richard Brachman, 57, of the City of Kawartha Lakes, has been charged with second-degree murder.

OPP have not provided any details on how the victim died.

Brachman was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Wednesday, OPP said.

The investigation remains ongoing with members of the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP’s crime unit, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB).

Anyone having information on this crime is asked to contact the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.