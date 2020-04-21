Menu

Crime

1 suspect in custody as OPP investigate homicide in City of Kawartha Lakes

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 21, 2020 8:19 pm
Updated April 21, 2020 8:22 pm
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP are investigating a homicide on Valley Road near Omemee.
OPP say one suspect is in custody as part of a homicide investigation in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Tuesday.

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say officers responded to a 911 call at a residence on Valley Road off of Emily Park Road just east of Omemee.

Investigators found a deceased male outside the residence.

READ MORE: Peterborough woman’s death deemed a homicide: police

With the assistance of the OPP’s Canine Unit and Emergency Response Team, a suspect was taken into custody.

No names have been released.

“The investigation remains ongoing with members of the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP Crime Unit, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch,” OPP stated at 8:05 p.m.

“At this time, police do not believe there is a public safety concern.”

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Information can also be reported anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or by going online to submit an anonymous tip online.

More to come…

