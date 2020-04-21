1 suspect in custody as OPP investigate homicide in City of Kawartha Lakes

Send this page to someone via email

OPP say one suspect is in custody as part of a homicide investigation in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Tuesday.

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say officers responded to a 911 call at a residence on Valley Road off of Emily Park Road just east of Omemee.

Investigators found a deceased male outside the residence.

With the assistance of the OPP’s Canine Unit and Emergency Response Team, a suspect was taken into custody.

No names have been released.

“The investigation remains ongoing with members of the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP Crime Unit, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch,” OPP stated at 8:05 p.m.

“At this time, police do not believe there is a public safety concern.”

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Information can also be reported anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or by going online to submit an anonymous tip online.

More to come…

