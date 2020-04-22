Coronavirus: MUHC clarifying changes to birthing rules

Send this page to someone via email

The McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) is reminding expectant families that their birthing policy has changed amidst the coronavirus crisis in Quebec.

READ MORE: Man hides coronavirus symptoms to visit wife in New York maternity ward

That means while spouses, birth coaches and other family members may have been allowed to attend a birth before the pandemic began, restrictions are now in place to curb the spread of the virus, limiting who will be allowed to accompany or visit the mother.

“In an effort to ensure the safety of our patients during the COVID-19 pandemic, we’re clarifying our visiting policy for the MUHC’s Birthing Centre, Obstetrics Clinic and Post Partum Unit,” the hospital wrote on their social media platforms.

During and after the delivery, only a second parent or dedicated person are allowed to accompany the mother, provided that there is no risk of COVID-19 infection.

Story continues below advertisement

2:14 Coronavirus outbreak: Petition launched to let spouses in delivery rooms at Jewish General Hospital Coronavirus outbreak: Petition launched to let spouses in delivery rooms at Jewish General Hospital

The second parent or dedicated person can stay with the mother during her time in hospital, but must respect various policies, including confinement to the room.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

For those having a cesarean, only the mother — no one else — is allowed in the operating room.

As for follow-up appointments with pregnant women, no visitors are permitted. That includes spouses, children and other family members.

The hospital is also asking that patients without an accepted transfer from another health institution do not present themselves to the MUHC’s Birthing Centre.