Saskatchewan government urging residents to be mindful in preventing wildfires

The Saskatchewan government is asking residents, farmers and landowners to be mindful in preventing wildfires and grassfires amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Every year, wildfires and grassfires threaten Saskatchewan communities and property,” said Marlo Pritchard, Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency president. “During these extraordinary times, it’s critical that people take every precaution possible to prevent fire.”

The government says ways to prevent fire-related incidents include making sure cigarettes are completely out after smoking and teaching kids not to play with fire.

For anyone planning on burning within 4.5 kilometres of a provincial forest, the province urges people to practise safe burning, obey all fire bans and obtain approval from their nearest wildfire base.

Producers across Saskatchewan are reminded of similar precautions along with making sure their property is fireproof.

“As the provincial agency responsible for fire safety and wildland fire management, the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency has taken extra measures to ensure we can protect the people, property and resources of Saskatchewan,” Pritchard said.

For those planning to burn, the province encourages them to consult their local RM office to make sure there are no fire bans in the area and to call the Control Burn line at 1-866-404-4911 for further detail.

