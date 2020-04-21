Sand, sandbags available for flood prevention in Regional District of North Okanagan

Send this page to someone via email

As the snow melts and water levels start to rise, the Regional District of North Okanagan is providing sand and sandbags for residents who want to protect their property from flooding.

While there have only been minor instances of localized flooding reported, the regional district is encouraging people to take precautionary measures.

Sandbags can be found at the public works yard at 2308 McGowan Ave. in Enderby, near the Swan Lake Fire Department at 5764 Silver Star Road and across from the arena on Shields Avenue in Lumby.

People are asked to bring shovels to fill their bags and respect social distancing rules.

The regional district said that the provincial government takes the lead on flooding events within electoral areas, so it should be called first when flooding takes place.

Story continues below advertisement

“Unlike a municipality, our organization is limited to providing information and co-ordination in assisting electoral area residents with emergency preparedness and mitigation rather than an on-the-ground response,” Mike Fox, the regional district’s general manager of community services, said in a news release.

If a local state of emergency is declared, the regional district said it will become more involved and activate its emergency operations centre.

“The province may ask us to assist in an emergency in the co-ordination of local resources,” Fox said.

If flooding occurs over a road or involves ditches or culverts in electoral areas, the regional district said it is best to first contact AIM Construction at 1-866-222-4204.

However, if the ditch or culvert is on private property, the landowner is responsible for responding to the flood.

2:19 Concern over high snowpack in the Okanagan Concern over high snowpack in the Okanagan