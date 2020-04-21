Menu

Fire

Kelowna family homeless after early morning fire

By Megan Turcato Global News
Posted April 21, 2020 11:52 am
A Kelowna family was displaced by an early morning fire.
Global News

A Kelowna family is in the care of Emergency Support Services after their Dougall Road home suffered extensive damage in an early morning fire.

Firefighters were called to the blaze just before 5 a.m. on Tuesday.

They arrived to find the main floor of the home and the carport “fully involved.”

READ MORE: Suspicious fire damages Kelowna home under renovation

The family was able to get out of the building themselves, fire officials said.

The cause of the blaze, which is believed to have started in the carport, is under investigation.

