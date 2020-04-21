Overnight gunshot, shattered door at Penticton apartment building

Send this page to someone via email

Penticton RCMP say they are investigating an apparent overnight gunshot at an apartment building.

According to police, officers responded to reports from residents of a gun being fired at approximately 2 a.m. on Monday.

Officers arrived at the complex, in the 600 block of Martin Street, to find that the rear door to the building was shattered.

0:51 West Kelowna man in hospital after early morning shooting West Kelowna man in hospital after early morning shooting

“Evidence at the scene suggested the damage may have been caused by a firearm,” police said in a press release, adding officers found no evidence of anyone hurt.

Anyone with information is asked contact the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-TIPS.

1:16 Kelowna RCMP investigate murder after neighbours hear gunshots Kelowna RCMP investigate murder after neighbours hear gunshots

Story continues below advertisement