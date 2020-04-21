Menu

Crime

Overnight gunshot, shattered door at Penticton apartment building

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted April 21, 2020 4:28 pm
Police say evidence at the scene suggested the door was damaged by a firearm, but that there was no evidence of anyone being injured.
Global News

Penticton RCMP say they are investigating an apparent overnight gunshot at an apartment building.

According to police, officers responded to reports from residents of a gun being fired at approximately 2 a.m. on Monday.

Officers arrived at the complex, in the 600 block of Martin Street, to find that the rear door to the building was shattered.

“Evidence at the scene suggested the damage may have been caused by a firearm,” police said in a press release, adding officers found no evidence of anyone hurt.

Anyone with information is asked contact the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-TIPS.

