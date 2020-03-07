Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

19-year-old hit by gunshot in Saint-Michel: Montreal police

By Brittany Henriques Global News
Posted March 7, 2020 11:59 am
Updated March 7, 2020 12:02 pm
.
. Global News

A 19-year-old man was hit by gunfire early Saturday morning in Montreal’s Saint-Michel neighborhood.

According to Montreal police, a call was made to 911 at approximately 1:35 a.m. regarding a person injured by gunshot on 29 Avenue.

READ MORE: Man stabbed in altercation in Anjou: Montreal police

Paramedics arrived to find the victim injured in the lower body, according to information obtained by The Canadian Press.

The young man was conscious and not in critical condition, said police.

READ MORE: 1 dead, 2 injured in three separate overnight shootings: Montreal police

“We never feared for his life,” said Montreal police spokesperson Raphaël Bergeron. “The victim was not cooperating.”

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect(s) fled the scene before police arrived on site.

Montreal doctors speak out about gun violence
Montreal doctors speak out about gun violence

— With files from The Canadian Press

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
ShootingMontreal PoliceMontrealMontreal shootingGunshotsaint-michelRaphaël BergeronGunshot victimyoung man
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.