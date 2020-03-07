19-year-old hit by gunshot in Saint-Michel: Montreal police

Send this page to someone via email

A 19-year-old man was hit by gunfire early Saturday morning in Montreal’s Saint-Michel neighborhood.

According to Montreal police, a call was made to 911 at approximately 1:35 a.m. regarding a person injured by gunshot on 29 Avenue.

Paramedics arrived to find the victim injured in the lower body, according to information obtained by The Canadian Press.

The young man was conscious and not in critical condition, said police.

“We never feared for his life,” said Montreal police spokesperson Raphaël Bergeron. “The victim was not cooperating.”

The suspect(s) fled the scene before police arrived on site.

— With files from The Canadian Press