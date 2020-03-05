Menu

Crime

Man stabbed in altercation in Anjou: Montreal police

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted March 5, 2020 2:29 pm
Authorities say the incident happened after an altercation broke out between four people.
Authorities say the incident happened after an altercation broke out between four people. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Mario Beauregard

A 25-year-old man was hospitalized after being stabbed in Montreal’s Anjou borough Thursday morning.

Police say they received a 911 call at 11 a.m. and were dispatched to Baldwin Avenue near Georges Avenue, where they found the victim with upper-body injuries.

He was brought to the hospital. Police say he is in stable condition and there is no threat to his life.

Authorities say the incident happened after an altercation broke out between four people. The suspect(s) fled the scene before police arrived.

Montreal police say an investigation is underway.

40-year-old man dead after shooting in Ville Saint-Laurent
