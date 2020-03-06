Police investigating after man with reported gunshot wound dropped off at Hamilton hospital

Hamilton police say they are investigating an overnight incident in which a man with a reported gunshot wound was dropped off at St. Joseph’s Hospital.
Investigators say they received reports that the 34-year-old man arrived at the hospital around 3 a.m. Friday.
He was treated for a non-life-threatening lower-body injury, according to police.
A vehicle located near the hospital has been seized in connection with the incident.
Detectives say the injured man is not co-operating with the investigation.
Anyone with information can reach out to Hamilton police at 905-546-3818 or contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online.
