Police investigating after man with reported gunshot wound dropped off at Hamilton hospital

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted March 6, 2020 9:36 am
Hamilton police say they are investigating an overnight incident in which a man with a reported gunshot wound was dropped off at St. Joseph’s Hospital.

Investigators say they received reports that the 34-year-old man arrived at the hospital around 3 a.m. Friday.

He was treated for a non-life-threatening lower-body injury, according to police.

A vehicle located near the hospital has been seized in connection with the incident.

Detectives say the injured man is not co-operating with the investigation.

Anyone with information can reach out to Hamilton police at 905-546-3818 or contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

