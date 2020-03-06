Police investigating after man with reported gunshot wound dropped off at Hamilton hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police say they are investigating an overnight incident in which a man with a reported gunshot wound was dropped off at St. Joseph’s Hospital.

Investigators say they received reports that the 34-year-old man arrived at the hospital around 3 a.m. Friday.

He was treated for a non-life-threatening lower-body injury, according to police.

A vehicle located near the hospital has been seized in connection with the incident.

Detectives say the injured man is not co-operating with the investigation.

Anyone with information can reach out to Hamilton police at 905-546-3818 or contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

