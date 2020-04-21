Coronavirus: Huge spike in number of people accessing services at Salvation Army in Okanagan

Send this page to someone via email

It’s used to helping a large number of people, but the Kelowna and Lake Country Salvation Army is dealing with a huge spike in people accessing its services since the coronavirus pandemic hit.

“Between the months of February and March, we have seen a 61 per cent increase in the number of individuals and families who have been coming to access our services,” said Darryl Burry, lead pastor for the Kelowna and Lake Country Salvation Army.

“In the next couple of days, we are going to be able to assess how that number has just continued to grow in the month of April.”

Burry said many of the people that are accessing services at the Salvation Army are doing so for the very first time.

“We are seeing a growing number of new individuals and families who have been directly impacted by job losses,” he told Global News.

“About 40 per cent of those now coming through our doors had never accessed the services at the Salvation Army before.”

Burry said people are primarily accessing essential items, such as food and clothing.

The Salvation Army works closely with local food banks to make sure everyone is fed.

Burry said the organization is here to help those struggling to make ends meet.

“Maybe you have accessed the Central Okanagan Food Bank or the Lake Country Food Bank, and you need a little extra support for the remainder of the month,” Burry said. “We are here to help you in that time frame.”

Burry also said that many people are needing mental health services, something the organization is also equipped to provide.

“One of the areas of greatest concern that we are seeing these days is the loneliness, people are feeling more isolated than they were in the past,” he said.

“We do have caseworkers on hand that maybe you just need someone to talk to, to process some of the feelings, some of the emotion of what you are walking through these days.”

While the Salvation Army continues to offer support, the organization is dealing with its own struggles including the closure of its thrift stores, which provide the bulk of its funding.

“Seventy-five per cent of our funding comes through the sales that happen at our thrift stores,” Burry said. “Our thrift stores closed back in March, so none of those sales are coming in right now, so financially it is challenging.”

Even though it is in desperate need of financial support these days, Burry said the Salvation Army understands many people are not in a position to give right now.

“If you are in a place where you can financially support the Salvation Army, we would greatly appreciate that support,” he said. “But we also recognize if you can’t right now, we want you to take care of your family.

“But when the day comes when maybe you will be able to support non-profits and charities in your community, if you can make a donation in those days, it would be most appreciated.”

