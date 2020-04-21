B.C. health officials to provide Tuesday update on coronavirus response

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia health officials are scheduled to provide their latest update on the province’s novel coronavirus pandemic response at 3 p.m. PT Tueday.

Earlier Tuesday, the federal government unveiled a new online calculator for businesses to calculate how much money they might get through the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy. That funding is expected to begin flowing mid-May.

Business groups released a survey Tuesday warning that four-in-10 companies that have shut down due to the pandemic think they won’t be able to reopen.

On Monday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said anyone showing COVID-19 symptoms was now eligible to be tested.

As of Monday, 86 people had died of the disease, while 1,699 people had tested positive for the virus.