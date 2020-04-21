Menu

Health

B.C. health officials to provide Tuesday update on coronavirus response

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 21, 2020 2:01 pm
B.C. health officials announce 52 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths in 48-hour period
WATCH: B.C. health officials announce 52 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths in 48-hour period

British Columbia health officials are scheduled to provide their latest update on the province’s novel coronavirus pandemic response at 3 p.m. PT Tueday.

Global News will stream the briefing live here, on our Facebook page and carry it on BC1.

Earlier Tuesday, the federal government unveiled a new online calculator for businesses to calculate how much money they might get through the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy. That funding is expected to begin flowing mid-May.

READ MORE: New isolation order in B.C. after returning oil workers contract coronavirus in Alberta

Business groups released a survey Tuesday warning that four-in-10 companies that have shut down due to the pandemic think they won’t be able to reopen.

On Monday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said anyone showing COVID-19 symptoms was now eligible to be tested.

Story continues below advertisement

As of Monday, 86 people had died of the disease, while 1,699 people had tested positive for the virus.

