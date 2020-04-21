Owner reacts to AHS ordering Calgary pub to close after weekend gathering amid COVID-19 crisis

Send this page to someone via email

The owner of a pub in northwest Calgary was issued a health notice Monday, ordering him to close his business after officials found the pub had been serving customers despite public health orders to close dine-in services amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The order, which is listed on the Alberta Health Services website, was issued for the Stonewall Pub.

“Several customers were served alcohol at the bar in the dining room,” the order reads.

“The continued operation of the dining room permits activity that could transmit COVID-19.” Tweet This

Peter Virk, the owner of the Stonewall Pub, was ordered to immediately close public access to dine-in services until public health orders are lifted.

Virk said he knew he was going to be served with the order after an Alberta Gaming Liquor and Cannabis inspector and Calgary police officers showed up to the pub on April 18.

He said an employee of 20 years had recently lost his partner, and that he had gathered a small number of friends together to support the employee.

Virk said no one from the public was allowed in.

“I had seven people [in the pub],” he said. “A couple of my staff members and their spouses, totalling a total of eight, including myself.

“The doors were locked, we’ve never served and never charged. There were three or four bottles of beer on the table, which is illegal.”

Virk said he regrets holding the gathering at the restaurant and that he did it out of compassion for his co-worker.

“There was a buddy of mine that is going through a trying time and it was stupid in hindsight,” he said. Tweet This

“But I wasn’t open to the public and I wasn’t serving the public.”

Virk said he closed the pub to the public on March 24, three days before the province issued an order to close dine-in service.

Since then, he said he’s received several visits from health inspectors during times when he was maintaining his business, such as doing inventory or checking the alarm system.

“[Inspectors] have done their walkthroughs. They get the calls when the gates are up or there are lights on in an establishment,” Virk said. “They’ve all been valid reasons, so I know we were being watched.”

Virk said he expects to have a hearing from AGLC on the status of his liquor licence.