Canada

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe to update province on coronavirus pandemic

By David Giles Global News
Posted April 21, 2020 5:32 pm
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe will provide an update on the coronavirus situation in the province during a televised address on Wednesday.
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe will provide an update on the coronavirus situation in the province during a televised address on Wednesday. Michael Bell / Global News

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe will be addressing the province on Wednesday evening.

Moe will provide an update on the coronavirus situation as the COVID-19 curve continues to flatten and the province looks to reopen.

There are currently 64 active cases in Saskatchewan.

Saskatchewan NDP Leader Ryan Meili returns to medical front lines to help with COVID 19

Global News will livestream Moe’s address starting at 6:02 p.m. Wednesday.

It will also be carried live on both Global Regina and Global Saskatoon.

The speech will also focus on vigilance taken in Saskatchewan to date and how it needs to be maintained as the province moves to its reopening phase.

Details on reopening Saskatchewan will be announced Thursday morning.

Saskatoon woman among hundreds stuck on cruise ship amid COVID-19

The plan will set the framework of how Saskatchewan’s economy will be “gradually, methodically and cautiously” reopened, allowing more people to return to work.

Saskatchewan will be the first province to ease some restrictions after states of emergency were declared by most provinces in early March as coronavirus cases and deaths started to rise.

