Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe to update province on coronavirus pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe will be addressing the province on Wednesday evening.

Moe will provide an update on the coronavirus situation as the COVID-19 curve continues to flatten and the province looks to reopen.

There are currently 64 active cases in Saskatchewan.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan NDP Leader Ryan Meili returns to medical front lines to help with COVID 19

Global News will livestream Moe’s address starting at 6:02 p.m. Wednesday.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

It will also be carried live on both Global Regina and Global Saskatoon.

The speech will also focus on vigilance taken in Saskatchewan to date and how it needs to be maintained as the province moves to its reopening phase.

Details on reopening Saskatchewan will be announced Thursday morning.

Story continues below advertisement

The plan will set the framework of how Saskatchewan’s economy will be “gradually, methodically and cautiously” reopened, allowing more people to return to work.

Saskatchewan will be the first province to ease some restrictions after states of emergency were declared by most provinces in early March as coronavirus cases and deaths started to rise.