Diabetes Canada puts clothing donations on hold amid coronavirus pandemic

The Canadian Diabetes Association is asking people to hold onto their clothing donations for the time being due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The association normally delivers donations to its retail partner, but due to the closure of stores throughout the country, Diabetes Canada has had to suspend operations immediately.

Sean Shannon, the CEO of National Diabetes Trust, explains that having the donations sit in bins is actually more of a burden to the association.

“Ironically, people think they are being helpful in a COVID-19 world, but they are actually being unhelpful because that donation, which would have been monetized, is actually costing the charity money to be taken to the dumps,” Shannon said.

Shannon said that the association is always in need of donations, and if someone wants to give back during this time, donating money through the website is the best option.

The clothing donations generate around $5 million a year for Diabetes Canada. Shannon explains that the organization will start collecting donations again once non-essential services reopen.

