Rick Zamperin: Gronk and Brady, reunited and it feels so good

Much of the breaking news that has flashed across our social media feeds of late has, more often that not, been somber and hard to take during the COVID-19 pandemic.

But that changed in a big way on Tuesday afternoon when we learned that Rob Gronkowski was ending his one-year retirement from the National Football League.

The excitement level ratcheted up a few more notches when it was revealed that ‘Gronk’ was going to be reunited with quarterback Tom Brady in Tampa Bay after a trade from New England.

The duo has won three Super Bowl rings together as headliners on one of the most dominant teams in NFL history.

The tight end, who turns 31 in May, was traded to the Buccaneers — along with a seventh-round pick in this week’s NFL draft — and in return, the Patriots receive a fourth-round pick.

Gronkowski will reportedly honour his current one-year contract that is worth $10 million and joins fellow tight ends O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate, and talented receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, in Tampa.

Gronk retired after the Patriots’ 13-3 victory over the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII and has spent the last year pitching products for several companies, including a cannabis business, and recently joined the World Wrestling Entertainment where he won the 24/7 title at Wrestlemania 36.

He also slimmed down, but has been recently seen with a bulked up frame that will serve him well on the gridiron.

If this move doesn’t make Brady, Gronk and the Bucs instant Super Bowl favourites, they are at the very least championship contenders.