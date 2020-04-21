Menu

Ottawa Redblacks sign former Ticats star Jalen Saunders to one-year contract

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 21, 2020 3:17 pm
Hamilton Tiger-Cats wide receiver Jalen Saunders (13) makes a catch during first half CFL football game action against the Ottawa Redblacks in Hamilton, Ont. on Saturday, July 28, 2018. The Redblacks have signed free agent receiver Saunders to a one-year contract. .
Hamilton Tiger-Cats wide receiver Jalen Saunders (13) makes a catch during first half CFL football game action against the Ottawa Redblacks in Hamilton, Ont. on Saturday, July 28, 2018. The Redblacks have signed free agent receiver Saunders to a one-year contract. . Peter Power / Canadian Press

The Ottawa Redblacks have signed free agent receiver Jalen Saunders to a one-year contract.

The 27-year-old from Stockton, Calif., played the 2017 and 2018 seasons with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

He had 1,170 yards and four touchdowns for the Ticats in 2017, and 739 yards and two touchdowns in 2018 before suffering a knee injury nine games into the season.

Hamilton cut Saunders before the 2019 season. He was selected by the Houston Roughnecks in the 2020 XFL draft and placed on injured reserve before the start of the season.

The XFL cancelled the remainder of its inaugural season and filed for bankruptcy last week.

Saunders was drafted by the New York Jets in the fourth round in 2014 and dressed for nine games with the Jets and New Orleans Saints that season. He also spent time on NFL rosters with Arizona, Seattle, New England and Chicago.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Canadian Football LeagueOttawa RedblacksXFLCFL newsJalen SaundersHamilton Tiger-Cats
