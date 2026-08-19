Winnipeg Blue Bombers lose Ethan Ball to season-ending injury

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have lost another player to a season-ending injury.

Bombers head coach Mike O’Shea revealed on Wednesday that defensive back Ethan Ball will likely miss the rest of the campaign after he suffered an Achilles injury in the fourth quarter of their win over the Ottawa RedBlacks last week.

“It’s gonna be tough to see him again the rest of the season for sure,” O’Shea told reporters on Wednesday.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

It was just the 24-year-old’s third game of the season after also starting the year on the injured list. It was pretty evident by his reaction on the field that he knew it was a serious injury immediately, slamming his hand on the turf in frustration.

The loss of Ball hurts their depth on both defence and special teams.

Story continues below advertisement

“He was a key piece,” O’Shea said. “Extremely smart, gifted athletically, hyper-competitive, so that certainly hurts.”

He’s the second player the Bombers have ruled out for the season after linebacker Jovan Santos-Knox was injured on the first day of training camp.

Bombers running back Brady Oliveira missed a third straight day of practice, but the head coach said he still expects Oliveira to suit up on Friday despite him being listed as questionable to play.

Receiver Nic Demski is also questionable but was back on the field for their final session before they jet off to Edmonton for Friday’s matchup against the West Division-leading Elks.