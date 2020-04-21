Michael Jordan to donate ‘Last Dance’ profits to charitable causes

Send this page to someone via email

Michael Jordan plans to donate all of the profits he’ll make from the 10-part docuseries The Last Dance to charitable causes.

The Last Dance chronicles one of the greatest icons and most successful teams in sports history, Jordan and the 1990s Chicago Bulls, and features never-before-seen footage from the 1997-98 season as the team pursued its sixth NBA championship in eight years.

Jordan was set to earn between $3 million and $4 million from The Last Dance, according to Forbes.

The outlet reports that Jordan will donate his entire share of the proceeds to charitable causes. It’s unclear which charitable causes he is donating to.

In October 2019, the six-time NBA champion opened the Michael Jordan Family Medical Clinic in West Charlotte, N.C., which “provides vital access to care to individuals in the community, including those who are uninsured or underinsured.”

The Michael Jordan Family, in partnership with @NovantHealth, unveiled the Michael Jordan Family Medical Clinic in west Charlotte this morning. The clinic provides vital access to care to individuals in the community, including those who are uninsured or underinsured. pic.twitter.com/qA7JQtfpWW — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) October 17, 2019

The docuseries, based around Jordan and the 1997-98 Bulls, was originally scheduled to air on ESPN and Netflix during the NBA Finals in June but was moved up to fill the void in sports due to the cancellation of all major sports during the coronavirus pandemic.

Parts 1 and 2 of the docuseries premiered on Sunday, April 19 and averaged 6.1 million viewers during the premiere.

JUST IN: ESPN’s The Last Dance averaged 6.1M viewers on Sunday night for its first two episodes. That’s the most for an ESPN documentary. — Frank Pallotta (@frankpallotta) April 20, 2020

“Michael Jordan and the 1990s Bulls weren’t just sports superstars, they were a global phenomenon,” the series’ director, Jason Hehir, said in a statement. “Making The Last Dance was an incredible opportunity to explore the extraordinary impact of one man and one team. For nearly three years, we searched far and wide to present the definitive story of an era-defining dynasty and to present these sports heroes as humans.”

The third and fourth episodes of The Last Dance will air on ESPN on Sunday, April 26.

Two new episodes will air each Sunday night through May 17.

