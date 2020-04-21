Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis launch Quarantine Wine to support coronavirus relief

Send this page to someone via email

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have announced that they are launching Quarantine Wine and 100 per cent of the profits will be donated to charities helping coronavirus relief efforts.

The couple announced on Sunday that they partnered with Nocking Point Wines and Battle Creek Vineyards to produce a variety of vinos.

“Mila and I are launching Quarantine Wine! 100% of the profits will go to Covid-19 relief efforts! #QuarantineWine #SocialDistancing,” Kutcher tweeted.

READ MORE: Ashton Kutcher makes plea to media to stop publishing photos of his children

“Hi guys, we are launching Quarantine Wine,” Kutcher said in a video alongside Kunis.

Story continues below advertisement

“100 per cent, that’s right, 100 per cent of the profits will go to a handful of charities that we have vetted for you and are so proud of during this time,” Kunis added. “Anything from feeding families who have fallen on hard times …”

4:03 Coronavirus around the world: April 20, 2020 Coronavirus around the world: April 20, 2020

Kutcher jumped and said, “To supplying PPE (personal protective equipment) equipment to front-line medical workers, to helping small businesses and people who are in distress recover.”

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Kunis said they “had fun testing the wine” and “it was delicious.”

“Here’s a toast to you,” Kutcher said as he raised his glass.

Kunis explained that the bottles are “interactive” and you can write what you’re toasting to on the label of the bottle.

Story continues below advertisement

In another video posted to Instagram, Kutcher said, “These are unprecedented times that we’re living in and unprecedented times call for unprecedented…” and Kunis finished his sentence with, “More drinking.”

Ariana Grande quoted the couple’s video on Twitter, writing, “Love u both so much. This is so awesome.”

love u both so much. this is so awesome. https://t.co/mEZvOPmF1Y 🤍🍷 https://t.co/hqnYBooMPj — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) April 19, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

The charities that Kunis and Kutcher chose to donate to include America’s Food Fund, The Frontline Responders Fund, Direct Relief and Give Directly.

—

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

Story continues below advertisement