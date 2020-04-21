Ex-Playboy Playmate Ashley Mattingly dies at 33

Send this page to someone via email

Warning: This story contains sensitive content. Discretion advised.

Former Playboy Playmate Ashley Mattingly has died by suicide. She was 33.

Mattingly was found dead last Thursday alongside a suicide note, the model’s family confirmed to People.

Mattingly’s brother, William, and sister, Christy released a statement to the outlet, saying, “We learned late Thursday night that it is believed that our dear sister with a larger-than-life personality took her own life.”

Their statement continued, “Ashley moved closer to home a couple years ago and was living in Austin. It’s maybe no secret that Ashley struggled with alcohol and substance abuse, but she wanted to and was working toward getting better. We are now loving on her sweet golden retriever puppy that she recently adopted to overcome these demons.

“She will continue to live on through nieces whom she loved dearly and always thought of no matter how far away she was, a twin brother, two sisters and numerous other friends and family members,” the statement continued. “We will forever cherish her memories and know that her joy is eternally sealed. We look forward to seeing her again.”

“Our hope is that Ashley’s story can continue to shed a light on suicide awareness and prevention,” the statement concluded. “We love you Ashley.”

Mattingly’s siblings were notified of her death late last Thursday after a friend called police asking for a wellness check because they had not heard from her.

The investigation into the former Playboy Playmate’s death is ongoing and her siblings have not been able to read her note.

The Austin Police Department told People that the incident occurred in Bee Cave, Texas.

Mattingly’s fellow Playmate, Carrie Stevens, posted a photo of herself and Mattingly alongside Hugh Hefner on Twitter on Monday.

“I am devastated. My friend #ashleymattingly took her own life. If you are struggling please reach out for help. She was only 33 RIP #playmatesister,” Stevens wrote.

Another Playboy model named, Tiffany Toth, posted a photo of Mattingly on Twitter, writing, “May you RIP @ashleymattingly I’m not very good with words when it comes to things like this, but I’m so sorry.”

Mattingly appeared as Playboy‘s Miss March in 2011.

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help.

The Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention, Depression Hurts and Kids Help Phone 1-800-668-6868 all offer ways of getting help if you, or someone you know, may be suffering from mental health issues.

